Las impresionantes fotos de la erupción del volcán Monte Etna que compartieron en Twitter

El volcán más activo de Europa entró en erupción, con altas fuentes de lava y varios flujos de magma incandescente, junto con una copiosa lluvia de cenizas que llegó hasta Catania

Las impresionantes fotos de la erupción del volcán Monte Etna que compartieron en Twitter
Las erupciones del volcán Monte Etna son impresionantes.
Foto: GIOVANNI ISOLINO / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El famoso volcán Monte Etna en Sicilia estalló dos veces en los últimos días. El volcán más activo de Europa cobró vida alrededor de las 4 pm hora local del martes, según el Instituto Italiano de Geofísica y Vulcanología.

Equipos en Italia trabajaron para limpiar el área que rodea el volcán Monte Etna el miércoles después de que el volcán arrojara lava, cenizas y piedras volcánicas.

Los equipos municipales anticiparon en gran medida la actividad del Etna, el volcán más activo de Europa.

Las autoridades cerraron áreas alrededor del cráter el martes, pero la actividad aún forzó el cierre temporal del cercano aeropuerto de Catania, en Sicilia. No se reportaron lesiones ni muertes a causa de las erupciones.

Y los usuarios de Twitter compartieron las impresionantes fotos y videos de las erupciones volcánicas.

 

ARCHIVADO EN:

Italia redes sociales twitter

Noticias