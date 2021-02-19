Las impresionantes fotos de la erupción del volcán Monte Etna que compartieron en Twitter

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

El famoso volcán Monte Etna en Sicilia estalló dos veces en los últimos días. El volcán más activo de Europa cobró vida alrededor de las 4 pm hora local del martes, según el Instituto Italiano de Geofísica y Vulcanología.

Equipos en Italia trabajaron para limpiar el área que rodea el volcán Monte Etna el miércoles después de que el volcán arrojara lava, cenizas y piedras volcánicas.

Los equipos municipales anticiparon en gran medida la actividad del Etna, el volcán más activo de Europa.

Las autoridades cerraron áreas alrededor del cráter el martes, pero la actividad aún forzó el cierre temporal del cercano aeropuerto de Catania, en Sicilia. No se reportaron lesiones ni muertes a causa de las erupciones.

Y los usuarios de Twitter compartieron las impresionantes fotos y videos de las erupciones volcánicas.

Mount #Etna🌋 (Sicily, Italy 🇮🇹)

Feb. 16, 2021

Spectacular eruption! 😲 ( 📸 credits in the pics) pic.twitter.com/U8xUmf47ed — Matt Bomer.it ❤️🦓☮️🏳️‍🌈 🇮🇹 🇪🇺 🌍 (@MattBomerIT) February 16, 2021

Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna, erupted once again on Tuesday, February 16. We collected every angle we could find of the blast. Thread. 👇 pic.twitter.com/E8dQWnFU9r — Insider News (@InsiderNews) February 18, 2021

A photo from the ongoing eruption of Mount Etna, not seen it being reported anywhere here which won't surprise anyone. pic.twitter.com/KJel7RlgzS — Silvio Tattisconie ©💎 (@STattisconie) February 17, 2021

Really spectacular 😳😵 Scary and beautiful at the same time… When the earth comes to life! Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna, roared back into spectacular volcanic action.. Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/PK3D65IbUA — My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) February 17, 2021