Las personas vacunadas pueden dejar de usar mascarillas en Michigan desde este sábado

Turistas sin mascarillas y con ellas en Washington D.C. el 14 de mayo de 2021.

Foto: Tourists, some in face masks while others are not, visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on May 14, 2021. - To mask or not to mask? That is the question facing US states, businesses and people in their everyday lives in the wake of the bombshell announcement by the top health authority lifting most restrictions for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) / AFP / Getty Images