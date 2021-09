El agujero de ozono sobre el Polo Sur es ahora más grande que la Antártida

🌐What's going on with the Antarctic #OzoneHole? It has considerably grown in the last weeks & at present it is in the 25% largest in our data record since 1979. Can you see it form & grow over the last few months in this animation?



