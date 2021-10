El “Tata” no tiembla: Gerardo Martino reconoció la peligrosidad de Canadá, pero aseguró que intentará defender la jerarquía de El Tri con resultados

And after the first round of WCQ, Mexico is the only team to get a win at home and away.



🇲🇽 7

🇨🇦 5

🇺🇸 5

🇵🇦 5

🇨🇷 2

🇭🇳 2

🇸🇻 2

🇯🇲 1



See you in October #octagonalconcacaf #ElTriEng