El último ciclón bomba dejará inundaciones y deslaves en el noroeste del país a partir del lunes

Isn't she a beaut? A strong area of low pressure spinning its way toward the Pacific Northwest will continue to usher in heavy rain and high elevation snow into NorCal. This atmospheric river will turn more into a creek as it heads our way with light rainfall by Monday 🌧️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JxjGYXxgYz— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 24, 2021