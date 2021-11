Asesinan a padre hispano de seis a balazos cuando salía al trabajo de su apartamento en Houston

Family members say 44 yo Benigno Campos Salamanca, father of 6, was gunned down on his way to work early this morning in NW Harris Co. Investigators are now searching for two men who took off in a white sedan. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/SZlZfGs15I— Sofía Ojeda (@KPRC2SofiaOjeda) November 29, 2021