Hispana presuntamente conducía borracha; chocó y en el accidente murió su novia antes las vieron salir de un bar

At abt 2:09am, @hcso_vcd investigated a fatal crash at 12500 Telge (Cypress), involving one-vehicle. Driver Arely Razo (26) struck a raised curb, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a tree. A female passenger was found with no signs of life. Razo was taken to a hospital 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1uuUpprw1l