Arrestan al hombre sospechoso de secuestrar a una mujer en un estacionamiento de un Walmart

Naomi Christine Irion was last seen March 12, 2022, in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, NV, when she was abducted by a man who entered the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Her vehicle was found 3 days later, but she remains missing. Help the #FBI find her: https://t.co/vAtd8NW961 pic.twitter.com/6H7O9NVfDd