Una madre mata a sus dos hijos de 3 y 5 años en su casa de Miami

UPDATE: Police have arrested 41-year-old Odette Lysse Joassaint, the children’s mother. She’s now charged with 2 counts of Murder 1st Degree. Police say they entered the apartment and saw the two children tied up and unresponsive. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7zGMx77cwM— Tavares Jones (@tavareskjones) April 13, 2022