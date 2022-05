Asesinan en Kiev al “Maradona ucraniano”, un periodista que se había unido al ejército defensor

Ukraine: Criminal News, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening address, said that the well-known journalist Oleksandr Makhov died today.

In the Kharkov region, in the battles near Izyum. He was 36 years old. 04-05-2022 pic.twitter.com/wqSuvbA318— Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) May 5, 2022