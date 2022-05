Masacre en Texas: Conoce la identidad de las víctimas del tiroteo en la Escuela Primaria de Robb de Uvalde

💔 Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10, was killed in the Uvalde massacre. Her aunt noted Naveah’s first name is Heaven spelled backward. The family described Nevaeh and her cousin, Jailah Silguero, who was also killed in the school shooting, as “Our Angels.” More: https://t.co/vnvzRBJHIx pic.twitter.com/ZrMhHLrICu