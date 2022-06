‘El Real Madrid tuvo suerte’: El argumento del director general del Manchester City tras la décimo cuarta Champions del conjunto merengue

Ferran Soriano: "But, people do not remember that in the 1990s, 1980s, Real Madrid had a fantastic team, one of the best in history with [Emilio] Butragueño and they couldn’t win. They were knocked out of the #UCL…"



More below:https://t.co/ChiiUusZjX— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 26, 2022