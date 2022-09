VIDEO: Pleito entre republicano Rand Paul y Dr. Fauci por vacunas de COVID para niños

Complete exchange between Sen. @RandPaul and Dr. Anthony Fauci at Monkeypox hearing.



Sen. Paul plays @cspanwj clip of Dr. Fauci.



Fauci: "That film that you showed was really taken out of context…Reuters fact-checked, looked at that…"



Paul: "Actually, words don't lie." pic.twitter.com/d9tvNtli87