La semana laboral de 4 días fue un éxito: menos estrés y más productividad

"People are burning out.." 😪 This is from a @TedTalks by Economist and researcher @JulietSchor who helped us release our latest report on working a #4DayWeek



Access the report here: https://t.co/AhXg6BrSVk

Watch the Ted Talk here: https://t.co/rWHSFKnmpF pic.twitter.com/JhrAZWiqg0