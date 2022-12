27% de las especies del planeta podrían desaparecer para 2100 por el calentamiento global: estudio

WARNING⚠️#Biodiversity loss



Our researcher @GiovanniStrona & Prof @conservbytes generated hundreds of virtual Earths with 1 of Europe’s most powerful supercomputers

👇

2100 Predictions➡️up to 27% of vertebrate species could disappear from local ecosystemshttps://t.co/n2fCXhk4KD pic.twitter.com/RKhwHqD0qu