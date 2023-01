Destacan el rol de liderazgo ejercido por los entrenadores de los Bengals y Buffalo Bills durante el dramático accidente de Damar Hamlin

Just want to take a moment and remind people that the impact of the Damar Hamlin situation goes beyond just Hamlin's own health 🙏 There is also a serious emotional and mental impact on the other players, staff, coaches and everyone else around it. Prayers that everyone recovers. pic.twitter.com/m4OexEyu7c— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2023