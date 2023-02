Terrible denuncia: Rusia ha reubicado al menos a 6,000 niños de Ucrania desde el comienzo de la guerra

!NEW REPORT!: Russia has held more than 6,000 children from Ukraine in 43+ camps and other facilities for systematic re-education, and in some cases foster/adoption from Black Sea to Russia’s Far East finds @HRL_YaleSPH in @ObserveConflict @StateCSO https://t.co/x7WoSnH5Ia pic.twitter.com/yT5urd5Bcb