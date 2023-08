Shohei Ohtani no puede contra Max Scherzer y Texas pica adelante en la serie

Max Scherzer tonight recorded his 6th career game with 10+ strikeouts and 1 or 0 hits allowed.



That's tied for the 4th-most by any pitcher since the mound was set at its current distance in 1893.



Only Nolan Ryan (19), Randy Johnson (10), and Justin Verlander (8) have more. pic.twitter.com/QnxG02Q3h4