Cámara aprueba ayuda a Israel por $14,300 millones, deja fue a Ucrania, pero enfrenta posible veto de Biden

Today, the House passed an Israel aid package – reaffirming our unwavering support for our strongest ally in the Middle East.



This bill provides:

✅ $4 billion for Iron Dome and David’s Sling

✅ $3.5 billion for advanced weapons systems

✅ $1.2 billion for Iron Beam



