Avril Lavigne comenta el rumor acerca de que fue reemplazada por una doble

Melissa cant come to the phone right now… shes on Call Her Daddy new episode with @Avril Lavigne is live now! We talk everything from her writing process to the crazy conspiracy she was replaced by a body double callherdady foryoupage foryou fy fyp foryourpage goviral fypシviral duet goviraltiktok fy fyp fypシ fypage fypシviral fp fpy fpyシ fpyツ