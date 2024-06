Policia de Arkansas arresta a hombre “armado y peligroso” relacionado a múltiples crímenes

*FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY*

Morrilton Police Department, @ARStatePolice & the Conway County Sheriff's Office took Stacy Lee Drake, 50, into custody around 10 a.m. in a wooded area south of the Morrilton intersection of University Blvd. and Poor Farm Rd.https://t.co/lvDRIq2Y70 pic.twitter.com/xMeXMnDVHU