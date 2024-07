Polémica por Cánticos de “Gibraltar Español”: UEFA Investiga a Morata y Rodrigo

Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata, with the microphone, introduces player Rodri, center, to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid, Monday, July 15, 2024. Spain defeated England in the final of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin on Sunday evening. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Crédito: Andrea Comas | AP