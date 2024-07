Cuándo comienza la Leagues Cup, torneo que afecta a la Liga MX

Lionel Messi in 2023/24.



👕 41 Matches

⚽️ 31 Goals

🅰️ 18 Assists



🏆 Copa América

🏆 Leagues Cup



🥇 Ballon d’Or

🥇 The Best FIFA Men’s Player

🥇 Leagues Cup MVP

🥇 Leagues Cup Golden Boot



⬆️ First Place in Supporters’ Shield

⬆️ First Place in Eastern Conference



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TorozMMIRh