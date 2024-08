Poder Latinx continúa presentando “El Poder de tu Salud 2024”

🌟 Excited to share our #PoderLatinx CA Community Resource Fair in Woodlake! 🗳️ In partnership with Tulare Health Department, Woodlake Arena, ELF, HHSA Public Health, and CIVIIC, we’re bringing essential resources and services to our community. https://t.co/D9ecLZExTk pic.twitter.com/lAtRyBcMgD