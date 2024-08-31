Así será el calendario completo de la Champions League 2024-2025
La Champions League comienza el 17 de septiembre y la última jornada se jugará todo en el mismo día
La UEFA Champions League comenzará el 17 de septiembre con un nuevo calendario que tendrá hasta seis juegos por día. Solo la última fecha se disputará a la misma hora y en el mismo encuentro.
Primera jornada
Martes 17 de septiembre
- Young Boys – Aston Villa
- Juventus – PSV Eindhoven
- Milan – Liverpool
- Bayern München – Dinamo
- Real Madrid – Stuttgart
- Sporting de Portugal – Lille
Miércoles 18 de septiembre
- Sparta Praha – Salzburgo
- Bolonia – Shakhtar Donetsk
- Celtic – Slovan Bratislava
- Brujas – Borussia Dortmund
- Manchester City – Inter Milán
- Paris Saint-Germain – Girona
Jueves 19 de septiembre
- Feyenoord – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Estrella Roja – Benfica
- Mónaco – Barcelona
- Atalanta – Arsenal
- Atlético de Madrid – Leipzig
- Brest – Sturm Graz
Segunda jornada
Martes 1 de octubre
- Salzburgo – Brest
- Stuttgart – Sparta Praga
- Arsenal – París Saint-Germain
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Milan
- Borussia Dortmund – Celtic
- Barcelona – Young Boys
- Inter Milan – Estrella Roja
- PSV Eindhoven – Sporting de Portugal
- Slovan Bratislava – Manchester City
Miércoles 2 de octubre
- Shakhtar Donetsk – Atalanta
- Girona – Feyenoord
- Aston Villa – Bayern Múnich
- Dinamo – Mónaco
- Liverpool – Bolonia
- LOSC Lille – Real Madrid
- Leipzig – Juventus
- Sturm Graz – Brujas
- Benfica – Atlético de Madrid
Tercera jornada
Martes 22 de octubre
- Milan – Brujas
- Mónaco – Estrella Roja
- Arsenal – Shakhtar Donetsk
- Aston Villa – Bolonia
- Girona – Slovan Bratislava
- Juventus – Stuttgart
- Paris Saint-Germain – PSV Eindhoven
- Real Madrid – Borussia Dortmund
- Sturm Graz – Sporting de Portugal
Miércoles 23 de octubre
- Atalanta – Celtic
- Brest – Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2
- Atlético de Madrid – LOSC Lille
- Young Boys – Inter Milán
- Barcelona – Bayern Múnich
- Salzburgo – Dinamo
- Manchester City – Sparta Praga
- Leipzig – Liverpool
Cuarta jornada
Martes 5 de noviembre
- PSV Eindhoven – Girona
- Slovan Bratislava – Dinamo
- Bolonia – Mónaco
- Borussia Dortmund – Sturm Graz
- Celtic – Leipzig
- Liverpool – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- LOSC Lille – Juventus
- Real Madrid – Milan
- Sporting de Portugal – Manchester City
Miércoles 6 de noviembre
- Brujas – Aston Villa
- Shakhtar Donetsk – Young Boys
- Sparta Praga – Brest
- Bayern Múnich – Benfica
- Inter Milán – Arsenal
- Feyenoord – Salzburgo
- Crvena Zvezda – Barcelona
- Paris Saint-Germain – Atlético de Madrid
- Stuttgart – Atalanta
Quinta jornada
Martes 26 de noviembre
- Sparta Praga – Atlético de Madrid
- Slovan Bratislava – Milan
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Salzburgo
- Young Boys – Atalanta
- Barcelona – Brest
- Bayern Múnich – Paris Saint-Germain
- Internazionale Milán – Leipzig
- Manchester City – Feyenoord
- Sporting de Portugal – Arsenal
Miércoles 27 de noviembre
- Estrella Roja – Stuttgart
- Sturm Graz – Girona
- Mónaco – Benfica
- Aston Villa – Juventus
- Bolonia – LOSC Lille
- Celtic – Brujas
- Dinamo – Borussia Dortmund
- Liverpool – Real Madrid
- PSV Eindhoven – Shakhtar Donetsk
Sexta jornada
Martes 10 de diciembre
- Girona – Liverpool
- Dinamo – Celtic
- Atalanta – Real Madrid
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Inter Milán
- Brujas – Sporting de Portugal
- Salzburgo – Paris Saint-Germain
- Shakhtar Donetsk – Bayern Múnich
- Leipzig – Aston Villa
- Brest – PSV Eindhoven
Miércoles 11 de diciembre
- Atlético de Madrid – Slovan Bratislava
- LOSC Lille – Sturm Graz
- Milan – Estrella Roja
- Arsenal – Mónaco
- Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona
- Feyenoord – Sparta Praga
- Juventus – Manchester City
- Benfica – Bolonia
- Stuttgart – Young Boys
Séptima jornada
Martes 21 de enero
- Mónaco – Aston Villa
- Atalanta – Sturm Graz
- Atlético de Madrid – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Bolonia – Borussia Dortmund
- Brujas – Juventus
- Estrella Roja – PSV Eindhoven
Miércoles 22 de enero
- Shakhtar Donetsk – Brest
- Leipzig – Sporting de Portugal
- Milan – Girona
- Sparta Praga – Inter Milán
- Arsenal – Dinamo
- Celtic – Young Boys
- Feyenoord – Bayern Múnich
- Paris Saint-Germain – Manchester City
- Real Madrid – Salzburgo
- Liverpool – LOSC Lille
- Slovan Bratislava – Stuttgart
- Benfica – Barcelona
Octava jornada
Miércoles 29 enero
- Aston Villa – Celtic
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Sparta Praga
- Borussia Dortmund – Shakhtar Donetsk
- Young Boys – Estrella Roja
- Barcelona – Atalanta
- Bayern Múnich – Slovan Bratislava
- Inter Milán – Mónaco
- Salzburgo – Atlético de Madrid
- Girona – Arsenal
- Dinamo – Milan
- Juventus – Benfica
- LOSC Lille – Feyenoord
- Manchester City – Brujas
- PSV Eindhoven – Liverpool
- Sturm Graz – Leipzig
- Sporting de Portugal – Bolonia
- Brest – Real Madrid
- Stuttgart – Paris Saint-Germain
