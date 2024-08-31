Así será el calendario completo de la Champions League 2024-2025

La Champions League comienza el 17 de septiembre y la última jornada se jugará todo en el mismo día

The trophy is displayed in the hall ahead of the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

La Champions League comenzará el próximo 27 de septiembre. Crédito: Gregoria Borgia | AP

Por  Reinaldo Oliveros

La UEFA Champions League comenzará el 17 de septiembre con un nuevo calendario que tendrá hasta seis juegos por día. Solo la última fecha se disputará a la misma hora y en el mismo encuentro.

Primera jornada

Martes 17 de septiembre

  • Young Boys – Aston Villa
  • Juventus – PSV Eindhoven
  • Milan – Liverpool
  • Bayern München – Dinamo
  • Real Madrid – Stuttgart
  • Sporting de Portugal – Lille

Miércoles 18 de septiembre

  • Sparta Praha – Salzburgo
  • Bolonia – Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Celtic – Slovan Bratislava
  • Brujas – Borussia Dortmund
  • Manchester City – Inter Milán
  • Paris Saint-Germain – Girona

Jueves 19 de septiembre

  • Feyenoord – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Estrella Roja – Benfica
  • Mónaco – Barcelona
  • Atalanta – Arsenal
  • Atlético de Madrid – Leipzig
  • Brest – Sturm Graz

Segunda jornada

Martes 1 de octubre

  • Salzburgo – Brest
  • Stuttgart – Sparta Praga
  • Arsenal – París Saint-Germain
  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Milan
  • Borussia Dortmund – Celtic
  • Barcelona – Young Boys
  • Inter Milan – Estrella Roja
  • PSV Eindhoven – Sporting de Portugal
  • Slovan Bratislava – Manchester City

Miércoles 2 de octubre

  • Shakhtar Donetsk – Atalanta
  • Girona – Feyenoord
  • Aston Villa – Bayern Múnich
  • Dinamo – Mónaco
  • Liverpool – Bolonia
  • LOSC Lille – Real Madrid
  • Leipzig – Juventus
  • Sturm Graz – Brujas
  • Benfica – Atlético de Madrid

Tercera jornada

Martes 22 de octubre

  • Milan – Brujas
  • Mónaco – Estrella Roja
  • Arsenal – Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Aston Villa – Bolonia
  • Girona – Slovan Bratislava
  • Juventus – Stuttgart
  • Paris Saint-Germain – PSV Eindhoven
  • Real Madrid – Borussia Dortmund
  • Sturm Graz – Sporting de Portugal

Miércoles 23 de octubre

  • Atalanta – Celtic
  • Brest – Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2
  • Atlético de Madrid – LOSC Lille
  • Young Boys – Inter Milán
  • Barcelona – Bayern Múnich
  • Salzburgo – Dinamo
  • Manchester City – Sparta Praga
  • Leipzig – Liverpool

Cuarta jornada 

Martes 5 de noviembre

  • PSV Eindhoven – Girona
  • Slovan Bratislava – Dinamo
  • Bolonia – Mónaco
  • Borussia Dortmund – Sturm Graz
  • Celtic – Leipzig
  • Liverpool – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • LOSC Lille – Juventus
  • Real Madrid – Milan
  • Sporting de Portugal – Manchester City

Miércoles 6 de noviembre

  • Brujas – Aston Villa
  • Shakhtar Donetsk – Young Boys
  • Sparta Praga – Brest
  • Bayern Múnich – Benfica
  • Inter Milán – Arsenal
  • Feyenoord – Salzburgo
  • Crvena Zvezda – Barcelona
  • Paris Saint-Germain – Atlético de Madrid
  • Stuttgart – Atalanta

Quinta jornada

Martes 26 de noviembre

  • Sparta Praga – Atlético de Madrid
  • Slovan Bratislava – Milan
  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Salzburgo
  • Young Boys – Atalanta
  • Barcelona – Brest
  • Bayern Múnich – Paris Saint-Germain
  • Internazionale Milán – Leipzig
  • Manchester City – Feyenoord
  • Sporting de Portugal – Arsenal

Miércoles 27 de noviembre

  • Estrella Roja – Stuttgart
  • Sturm Graz – Girona
  • Mónaco – Benfica
  • Aston Villa – Juventus
  • Bolonia – LOSC Lille
  • Celtic – Brujas
  • Dinamo – Borussia Dortmund
  • Liverpool – Real Madrid
  • PSV Eindhoven – Shakhtar Donetsk

Sexta jornada

Martes 10 de diciembre

  • Girona – Liverpool
  • Dinamo – Celtic
  • Atalanta – Real Madrid
  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Inter Milán
  • Brujas – Sporting de Portugal
  • Salzburgo – Paris Saint-Germain
  • Shakhtar Donetsk – Bayern Múnich
  • Leipzig – Aston Villa
  • Brest – PSV Eindhoven

Miércoles 11 de diciembre

  • Atlético de Madrid – Slovan Bratislava
  • LOSC Lille – Sturm Graz
  • Milan – Estrella Roja
  • Arsenal – Mónaco
  • Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona
  • Feyenoord – Sparta Praga
  • Juventus – Manchester City
  • Benfica – Bolonia
  • Stuttgart – Young Boys

Séptima jornada

Martes 21 de enero

  • Mónaco – Aston Villa
  • Atalanta – Sturm Graz
  • Atlético de Madrid – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Bolonia – Borussia Dortmund
  • Brujas – Juventus
  • Estrella Roja – PSV Eindhoven

Miércoles 22 de enero

  • Shakhtar Donetsk – Brest
  • Leipzig – Sporting de Portugal
  • Milan – Girona
  • Sparta Praga – Inter Milán
  • Arsenal – Dinamo
  • Celtic – Young Boys
  • Feyenoord – Bayern Múnich
  • Paris Saint-Germain – Manchester City
  • Real Madrid – Salzburgo
  • Liverpool – LOSC Lille
  • Slovan Bratislava – Stuttgart
  • Benfica – Barcelona

Octava jornada

Miércoles 29 enero

  • Aston Villa – Celtic
  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Sparta Praga
  • Borussia Dortmund – Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Young Boys – Estrella Roja
  • Barcelona – Atalanta
  • Bayern Múnich – Slovan Bratislava
  • Inter Milán – Mónaco
  • Salzburgo – Atlético de Madrid
  • Girona – Arsenal
  • Dinamo – Milan
  • Juventus – Benfica
  • LOSC Lille – Feyenoord
  • Manchester City – Brujas
  • PSV Eindhoven – Liverpool
  • Sturm Graz – Leipzig
  • Sporting de Portugal – Bolonia
  • Brest – Real Madrid
  • Stuttgart – Paris Saint-Germain

