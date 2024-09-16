What Factors Still Affect the Integration of the Latino Community in the United States?

In a month dedicated to celebrating Hispanic culture, it is crucial to understand how gender, country of origin, and state of destination intersect to create a unique migration experience for each Latino individual.

Pro Mujer interviewed sociologist Laura Limonic, Ph.D. from the State University of New York and a specialist in contemporary migration in the U.S., to discuss the specific challenges faced by Latino migrants upon arriving in the country.

Latino individuals make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population, and within the 62.5 million that form this community, diversity is striking. From those coming from Mexico, who represent the majority with 37.2 million, to those from Cuba, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic, each group faces unique challenges and opportunities. Additionally, within this community, 49% are women, and 78% have lived in the U.S. for more than a decade (Pew Research Center), creating a variety of combinations that determine different integration experiences.

Dr. Limonic explained that one of the major factors influencing labor market integration is the place of origin.

“Mexicans, one of the Latino groups with the longest tradition in the U.S., have strong social networks. These networks make it easier to start a business, as they provide a market to sell in. This also happens with waves coming from Cuba and Ecuador. In contrast, Venezuelans, who are a relatively recent group, have weaker networks, so their integration can be slower.”

Thus, the adaptation of Latino immigrants is profoundly influenced by how long their community has been established in the country. Groups with a long migratory history have developed robust support networks that ease the transition for newcomers, offering job opportunities and a sense of belonging.

On the other hand, Dr. Limonic mentioned that the destination and state policies toward immigrant communities significantly impact their experiences. Since there is no unified national immigration policy, some districts lack initiatives to promote integration. States like New York and California are known for their support programs for the Latino community, including the creation of sanctuary cities.

Gender-Marked Migration: The Case of Latina Women

Historically, women were the primary migrants from Mexico, according to the sociologist. They came alone, leaving their children in the care of a grandmother or aunt to earn money to later send back home. Today, this trend has reversed, and most women come with their families to settle in the U.S., which is also seen among Latinas from other countries.

Many of these women face difficulties accessing formal employment and thus turn to caregiving jobs. This sector, in high demand in the U.S., was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Limonic,

“70% of local mothers work and need someone to care for their children. During the quarantine, many Latinas returned to their home countries, causing many women to leave their jobs to focus on caregiving tasks. To this day, there remain many vacancies in this sector.”

Another increasingly popular career path among Latinas is entrepreneurship. They are starting businesses at a faster rate than any other group. According to the State of Latino Entrepreneurship report by the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), Latinas own 104,000 businesses with employees.

However, Latina entrepreneurs face unique challenges at the intersection of gender and ethnicity. One of the most significant obstacles is access to financing: 17% of Latina business owners report that obtaining credit or loans is a major challenge, compared to 9% of white women, 9% of Latino men, and 7% of white men, according to the study’s statistics.

“Latin entrepreneurs are showing the world that they can achieve great things, but it is essential to support their progress and transformation by providing them with tools that address their realities, support their development, and offer opportunities to acquire new business skills,” said Carmen Correa, CEO of Pro Mujer, an organization that works with a holistic approach to help women develop their businesses.

Training Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs

To support Latin American women who have migrated to the U.S. in developing entrepreneurial skills, Pro Mujer adapted its online training platform, “Emprende Pro Mujer.” Since its launch in September of last year, it now has over 1,800 registered users.

Emprende provides women with access to dynamic and engaging educational content, designed to strengthen the skills needed at each stage of their entrepreneurial journey. It also promotes their personal and professional growth, focusing on key areas such as leadership, management, finance, digital skills, sales, and boosting self-esteem. Users can access these resources and all the platform’s features from anywhere in the country, with just an internet-connected device.

To address the specific challenges of the migration context, Emprende has added a section called “Mujer Migrante,” which adopts an intersectional approach and includes psychosocial support skills to improve their living conditions, integrate them into the community, and build a better future for their families.

Launched in Latin America in 2021, the platform has since transformed the lives of over 93,000 women entrepreneurs in more than 23 countries. Users in Latin America reported that participating in the program marked a turning point in their lives: 99% improved their skills, 80% developed tools to save money, and 20% increased their business sales.

“Considering the economic challenges and social issues faced by Latinas migrating to the U.S., including higher dropout rates and vulnerability to violence, it is clear that Pro Mujer’s experience in Latin America and the Emprende Pro Mujer platform can provide valuable resources for them. However, reversing this situation requires broader collaboration with other organizations committed to improving the conditions of Latinas,” Correa explained.

Latina-owned businesses are a powerful force for economic development in the U.S., but they face significant challenges that require attention and support. Initiatives like Emprende Pro Mujer play a crucial role in helping entrepreneurs overcome these obstacles and reach their full potential.

About Pro Mujer:

Pro Mujer is a social enterprise that, for over 34 years, has provided services and tools to women in Latin America to help them reach their full potential, improve their living conditions, and become agents of change in their communities.

It operates through a holistic and integrated model aimed at expanding access to health services, increasing financial inclusion, and providing training opportunities.

Through its deep understanding of the urgent needs faced by women in Latin America, Pro Mujer designs innovative programs addressing issues such as gender-based violence and the digital gender gap.

(*) Pro Mujer is a pioneer in the region in promoting and raising awareness about gender-focused investment as an effective mechanism to close gaps and drive company productivity. Pro Mujer’s work is closely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and delivers tangible results in eight SDGs: 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 16.

The texts published in this section are the authors’ sole responsibility, and La Opinión assumes no responsibility for them.