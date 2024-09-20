Harris-Walz and the Latino Dream in Nevada

As we approach the 2024 election, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment. The Latino community in Nevada has shown an inspiring level of enthusiasm for the Harris-Walz ticket, driven by a shared desire for change and longing for leaders who respect the lived experiences of hardworking immigrants in the Silver State. This is more than a political moment for Nevada—it’s deeply personal. We need leaders who will stand up for our families, honor our contributions, and deliver on the promise of a better future for all.

With several weeks left until Election Day, the Harris-Walz campaign has a critical opportunity to build on this momentum by putting forth a popular and balanced vision for immigration reform that incorporates Vice President Harris’s record to secure the border, but most importantly underscores what she’s done to fight for immigrant families and uplifts her bold vision to deliver a pathway to citizenship if she is elected president.

The latter leans into the strongest contrast Democrats have against Trump’s mass deportation agenda; one that uplifts Harris-Walz’s commitment to keeping Nevada families together.

With the threat of mass deportation and the termination of DACA on the horizon, Nevada mixed-status families are rightly concerned. Their economic well-being and family are on the line. The Harris-Walz campaign has the chance to speak directly at these concerns and double down a promise to fix our broken immigration system by delivering a pathway to citizenship for immigrants like Dreamers who have known no other home but this country. It’s not only good policy, it’s good politics. A recent Global Strategy Group and BSP research poll found that 82% of battleground voters and 86% of Latino battleground voters support pathways to citizenship.

By continuing to advocate for accessible routes to citizenship like the Keeping Families Together Program, the Harris-Walz campaign can keep showing they understand our struggles and are committed to advancing earnest solutions. For Nevada immigrants’ communities, these solutions offer the chance to live and work without fear and to fully participate in the American Dream. Every family deserves that chance.

Not only will this vision resonate with key Latino voters that will need to mobilize to win Nevada, it also provides a clear contrast with the Trump-Vance ticket, whose immigration agenda—focused on mass deportations and policies that tear families apart—is not only extreme but also deeply out of touch with voters. Latino families in Nevada and across the country remember too well the trauma of family separations and the pervasive fear that gripped our communities under previous administrations. We have seen what it means to live with uncertainty and the constant worry that a loved one could be taken away.

It’s time we not just acknowledge, but celebrate the lives and dreams of millions of immigrants who have become integral to the fabric of our society.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz. Crédito: Jacquelyn Martin | AP

The Harris-Walz campaign must keep drawing bold lines between their compassionate, inclusive vision and the dangerous, divisive rhetoric of their opponents that is deeply unpopular with a majority of battleground voters (58% oppose), especially Latinos (69% oppose). By emphasizing their commitment to keeping families together and treating immigrants with the dignity they deserve, Harris-Walz can connect with Latino voters who are eager for leaders that reflect our values and our dreams for a better future.

Let’s remember: this election is about people. It’s about our friends, our neighbors, our coworkers, and our families who feel the impact of these decisions every day.

As a Latino leader deeply rooted in my community, I urge the Harris-Walz campaign to keep seizing this moment. By offering a bold vision for immigration reform, they have the power to inspire and mobilize key voters needed to win in November and lay the groundwork for a more just and inclusive America.

I believe that with strong, compassionate leadership, a fair and effective immigration system is not only possible but within reach. Let’s build it together.

(*) Edgar Flores serves as a member of the Nevada Senate, representing the 2nd district.

