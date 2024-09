Iwao Hakamada, el hombre con más años en el corredor de la muerte finalmente fue exonerado

🇯🇵 🧑‍⚖️ A court in #Japan has acquitted 88-year-old former boxer Iwao #Hakamata, the world's longest-serving #deathrow #prisoner, ending a protracted legal saga that has gripped the country and sparked scrutiny of its #justice system.



FRANCE 24's @DelanoDSouza takes a look ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1Y0LwXLXOx