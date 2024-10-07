Protecting the American Dream: Why We Must Preserve DACA and Parole in Place

We hear day in and day out about the things that aren’t working in our country. Whether it’s healthcare, access to housing, or other issues, there is often a glass-half-empty view from Washington. The latest issue taking center stage this election cycle is immigration, an area in dire need of reform. But there are programs that are working and that are worth protecting from the xenophobia and demagoguery pervasive in our society today. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, let us also celebrate the many beneficiaries of these programs who contribute immensely to our economy and are shaping the future of the United States.

Unfortunately, for many of them, their lives hang in the balance. The future of two highly successful immigration programs from the past decade will be decided by the Fifth Circuit Court on October 10th. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and the Keeping Families Together program, also known as Parole in Place, impact the lives of millions of American families in the United States. These programs have played a crucial role in preventing the separation of hundreds of thousands of American families. Ending them would result in serious and devastating consequences.

Let’s begin with DACA. Approximately 550,000 individuals in the United States are DACA recipients. These individuals arrived in the country as children, without any choice in the matter. This is the nation where they grew up and, for most, the only one they call home. Twelve years ago, I would have told you they were young adults seeking opportunities to study and contribute to the economy. However, thanks to DACA, they have since attended college, secured jobs, paid taxes, and started families of their own. Eliminating DACA would result in over 120,000 children—who are U.S. citizens—falling below the poverty line and losing access to healthcare. This decision would also remove 440,000 people from the workforce. A recent report from FWD.us projected $648 billion in future economic losses due to such a decision. Additionally, state and local governments would lose revenue, and the closure of DACA-owned businesses would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs for U.S. citizens.

Similarly, terminating the Parole in Place program, which has the potential to offer relief to undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens, could result in the eventual loss of 400,000 workers, many of whom are employed in sectors deemed essential during the pandemic and beyond. Most of the program’s eligible participants are taxpayers, collectively contributing nearly $13.5 billion annually. With a pathway to citizenship, they could contribute an additional $6.6 billion. These individuals support families, many of whom are U.S. citizens, and would face immense hardship if their loved ones were deported.

We cannot permit extremist proposals and divisive rhetoric to tear apart hundreds of thousands of American families. There is no legal justification for eliminating Parole in Place or DACA. The beneficiaries of these programs are individuals who have established their lives in the U.S. and the legal authorities have been used by Presidents of both parties. People impacted by these programs include award-winning chefs, paramedics, lawyers, farmworkers, CEOs, journalists, and many others who perform essential roles that keep our communities safe and strong.

Providing lasting protection for individuals who are already established here is the only logical solution—it keeps American families together and strengthens our economy. Congress has the authority to enact a permanent legislative solution to safeguard Dreamers and American families, but they must quit stalling and take action now.

There is a growing trend in America where undocumented immigrants are being vilified once again, but I urge you not to be swayed by politicians who use migrants as political pawns. History has shown that this approach leads to dire consequences for everyone involved. This Hispanic Heritage Month, we take the time to honor the rich cultural contributions and profound impact of Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States. We need to stand together for these two programs that embody the spirit of inclusivity and opportunity that defines our nation. How can we progress as a country if our hearts are consumed by hate?

(*) Andrea Flores, Vice President of Immigration Policy and Campaigns at FWD.us.

The texts published in this section are the authors’ sole responsibility, and La Opinión assumes no responsibility for them.