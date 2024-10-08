Defending Latino Progress: How Republican Policies Threaten America’s Future

As the 2024 elections draw near, a troubling trend threatens to reverse decades of hard-won progress for Latinos. Republican policy proposals at both state and federal levels are targeting areas of high concern for Latino voters, as evidenced by recent UnidosUS polling. These issues?economic stability and healthcare?are now under threat. Even formerly bipartisan causes, like education and voting rights, have become battlegrounds where Latino advancement is at risk.

For Latino voters, the economy remains the top priority. Yet, Republican obstructionism has placed crucial economic initiatives in jeopardy, most notably the expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC). The 2021 expansion of the CTC reduced Latino child poverty from 14.7% to 8.4%. However, after Republicans allowed the CTC expansion to expire, the rate more than doubled from 3.8 million to 9 million in just one year. By blocking efforts to reinstate even a modest version of the CTC, Republicans are withholding financial relief from struggling families.

House Republicans have also undermined healthcare access for the Latino community. Their extreme proposals include cutting funding for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) by 54%. Given that over one in four Hispanic adults already lack health insurance, these cuts would exacerbate existing inequities and deny millions access to vital healthcare services. Additionally, Republican opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has threatened critical advances in healthcare affordability, including its insurance subsidies and lower prescription drug costs..

Republican proposals have also taken aim at the nation’s education system. Their plan would see essential programs like student loans, Pell Grants, and Title I grants?which serve disadvantaged students?either slashed or cut entirely. House Republicans have proposed eliminating Title III funding, which provides essential support for English language learners, 77% of whom are Hispanic. They have also sought to overturn the 1982 Plyler v. Doe Supreme Court ruling, which guarantees free public education to all children, regardless of immigration status. Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s proposal to challenge this ruling signals a dangerous precedent that threatens the future of immigrant children.

Perhaps most alarming are Republican attempts to suppress Latino voter participation. In July 2023, House Republicans passed legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote, a tactic that disproportionately targets Latino communities. In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton conducted raids on the homes of Latino voting rights leaders, using false claims of non-citizen voting as a pretext to intimidate and discourage civic participation.

As we reflect on these challenges during Hispanic Heritage Month, we must recognize that the assault on Latino progress is an assault on America’s future. The Latino community’s success is inextricably linked to our nation’s prosperity. It’s time for policies that reflect this reality—policies that provide economic support, protect healthcare access, invest in education, and safeguard voting right for all Latinos and all Americans. Voters, including the 35 million who are Latino, must hold accountable those who stand in the way of our collective progress.

(*) Rafael Collazo, Executive Director, UnidosUS Action Fund

