Golden Globes 2025: Todos los ganadores en una sola lista
Demi Moore ganó su primer Golden Globe y "Emilia Pérez" sorprendió llevándose varias categorías en la primera entrega de la temporada de premios
Los ‘Golden Globes’ marcaron el inicio de la temporada de premios 2025 y, en comparación al año anterior, en esta edición muchas cosas mejoraron y entre esas la conducción del espacio, cuya responsabilidad fue de Nikki Glaser.
Por primera vez en su historia, una mujer, en solitario, presentó los premios, marcando algunos momentos graciosos como la imitación de la canción ‘Popular’ de ‘Wicked’.
Uno de los momentos más conmovedores fue cuando Soe Saldaña ganó el oro por ‘Mejor Actriz de Reparto’, por su trabajo en ‘Emilia Perez’, lloró y Selena Gomez también se unió a esta celebración, a pesar de que también estaba nominada.
A continuación, ¡la lista completa de ganadores!
Mejor película dramática
- GANADORA: ‘The Brutalist’
- ‘A Complete Unknown’
- ‘Conclave’
- ‘Dune: Part Two’
- ‘Nickel Boys’
- ‘September 5’
Mejor película musical o de comedia
- ‘Anora’
- ‘Challengers’
- GANADORA: ‘Emilia Perez’
- ‘A Real Pain’
- ‘The Substance’
- ‘Wicked’
Mejor película en idioma no inglés
- ‘All We Imagine as Light’
- GANADORA: Emilia Pérez
- ‘The Girl With the Needle’
- ‘I’m Still Here’
- ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’
- ‘Vermiglio’
Mejor película animada
- GANADORA: ‘Flow’
- ‘Inside Out 2’
- ‘Memoir of a Snail’
- ‘Moana 2’
- ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’
- ‘The Wild Robot’
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
- ‘Alien: Romulus’
- ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’
- ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
- ‘Gladiator II’
- ‘Inside Out 2’
- ‘Twisters’
- GANADORA: ‘Wicked’
- ‘The Wild Robot’
Mejor director de película
- Jacques Audiard, por ‘Emilia Pérez’
- Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’
- Edward Berger, por ‘Conclave’
- GANADOR: Brady Corbet, por ‘The Brutalist’
- Coralie Fargeat, por ‘The Substance’
- Payal Kapadia, por ‘All We Imagine as Light’
Mejor guion de película
- Jacques Audiard, por ‘ Emilia Pérez’
- Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, por ‘The Brutalist’
- Jesse Eisenberg, por ‘A Real Pain’
- Coralie Fargeat, por ‘The Substance’
- GANADOR: Peter Straughan, por ‘Conclave’
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática
- GANADOR: Adrien Brody, por ‘The Brutalist’
- Timothée Chalamet, por ‘A Complete Unknown’
- Daniel Craig, por ‘Queer’
- Colman Domingo, por ‘Sing Sing’
- Ralph Fiennes, por ‘Conclave’
- Sebastian Stan, por ‘The Apprentice’
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática
- Pamela Anderson, por ‘The Last Showgirl’
- Angelina Jolie, por ‘Maria’
- Nicole Kidman, por ‘Babygirl’
- Tilda Swinton, por ‘The Room Next Door’
- GANADORA: Fernanda Torres, por ‘I’m Still Here’
- Kate Winslet, por ‘Lee’
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película: musical o comedia
- Jesse Eisenberg, por ‘A Real Pain’
- Hugh Grant, por ‘Heretic’
- Gabriel LaBelle, por ‘Saturday Night’
- Jesse Plemons, por ‘Kinds of Kindness’
- Glen Powell, por ‘Hit Man’
- GANADOR: Sebastian Stan, por ‘A Different Man’
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película: musical o comedia
- Amy Adams, por ‘Nightbitch’
- Cynthia Erivo, por ‘Wicked’
- Karla Sofia Gascon, por ‘Emilia Pérez’
- Mikey Madison, por ‘Anora’
- GANADORA: Demi Moore, por ‘The Substance’
- Zendaya, por ‘Challengers’
Mejor interpretación de un actor en un papel secundario en cualquier película
- Yura Borisov, por ‘Anora’
- GANADOR: Kieran Culkin, por ‘A Real Pain’
- Edward Norton, por ‘A Complete Unknown’
- Guy Pearce, por ‘The Brutalist’
- Jeremy Strong, por ‘The Apprentice’
- Denzel Washington, por ‘Gladiator II’
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en cualquier película
- Selena Gomez, por ‘Emilia Pérez’
- Ariana Grande, por ‘Wicked’
- Felicity Jones, por ‘The Brutalist’
- Margaret Qualley, por ‘The Substance’
- Isabella Rossellini, por ‘Conclave’
- GANADORA: Zoe Saldaña, por ‘Emilia Pérez’
Mejor banda sonora original — Película
- “Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)
- “Compress/Repress,” Challengers (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)
- GANADORA: “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard)
- “Forbidden Road,” Better Man (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)
- “Kiss the Sky,” The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)
- “Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille)
Ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2025: categorías de televisión
Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia
- ‘Abbott Elementary’
- ‘The Bear’
- ‘The Gentlemen’
- GANADORA: ‘Hacks’
- ‘Nobody Wants This’
- ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Mejor serie de televisión – Drama
- ‘The Day of the Jackal’
- ‘The Diplomat’
- ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
- GANADORA: ‘Shōgun’
- ‘Slow Horses’
- ‘Squid Game’
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión – Drama
- Donald Glover, por ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
- Jake Gyllenhaal, por ‘Presumed Innocent’
- Gary Oldman, por ‘Slow Horses’
- Eddie Redmayne, por ‘The Day of the Jackal’
- GANADOR: Hiroyuki Sanada por ‘Shōgun’
- Billy Bob Thornton, por ‘Landman’
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama
- Kathy Bates, por ‘Matlock’
- Emma D’Arcy, por ‘House of the Dragon’
- Maya Erskine, por ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
- Keira Knightley, por ‘Black Doves’
- Keri Russell, por ‘The Diplomat’
- GANADORA: Anna Sawai, por ‘Shōgun’
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, por ‘Nobody Wants This’
- Quinta Brunson, por ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Ayo Edebiri, por ‘The Bear’
- Selena Gomez, por ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Kathryn Hahn, por ‘Agatha All Along’
- GANADORA: Jean Smart, por ‘Hacks’
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, por ‘Nobody Wants This’
- Ted Danson, por ‘A Man on the Inside’
- Steve Martin, por ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Jason Segel, por ‘Shrinking’
- Martin Short, por ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White, por ‘The Bear’
Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie de televisión
- GANADOR: Tadanobu Asano por ‘Shōgun’
- Javier Bardem por ‘Monsters’
- Harrison Ford por ‘Shrinking’
- Jack Lowden por ‘Slow Horses’
- Diego Luna por ‘La Máquina’
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach por ‘The Bear’
Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión
- Liza Colón-Zayas por ‘The Bear’
- Hannah Einbinder, por ‘Hacks’
- Dakota Fanning, por ‘Ripley’
- GANADORA: Jessica Gunning por ‘Baby Reindeer’
- Allison Janney por ‘The Diplomat’
- Kali Reis, por ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Mejor miniserie o película de televisión hecha para televisión
- GANADORA: ‘Baby Reindeer’
- ‘Disclaimer’
- ‘Monsters’
- ‘The Penguin’
- ‘Ripley’
- ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
- GANADOR: Colin Farrell por ‘The Penguin’
- Richard Gadd por ‘Baby Reindeer’
- Kevin Kline por ‘Disclaimer’
- Cooper Koch por ‘Monsters’
- Ewan McGregor por ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’
- Andrew Scott por ‘Ripley’
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, por ‘Disclaimer’
- GANADORA: Jodie Foster por ‘True Detective: Night Country’
- Cristin Milioti, por ‘The Penguin’
- Sofía Vergara, por ‘Griselda’
- Naomi Watts, por ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’
- Kate Winslet, por ‘The Regime’
El mejor comediante stand-up de la televisión
- Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, Jamie Foxx
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser
- Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers
- Adam Sandler: Love You, Adam Sandler
- GANADORA: Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, Ramy Youssef
