Los Tigres buscan los servicios del delantero del LA Galaxy para suplir a Gignac

🇷🇸🐅 BREAKING: Liga MX giants Tigres have bid for LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic, per sources.



Talks are ongoing. Joveljic in last year of contract.



Joveljic, 25, had a career year with 22g/7a in 33 apps for LAG, including 6g/2a in 5 playoff matches. https://t.co/yYGKAtEiVV