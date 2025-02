Metro Los Ángeles cierra por 3 años estación de Van Nuys

The G Line's Van Nuys Station is closing at midnight tonight & will be rebuilt as aerial station. What to know:



•Temporary stop is nearby at Van Nuys & Oxnard. See map👇🏾



•Visit https://t.co/eHMr7jZ1ro to load TAP cards or get TAP app



More: https://t.co/s0h5ZNICtZ pic.twitter.com/5WqHwj4ooA