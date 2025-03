Servicio Meteorológico Nacional confirma tornado en Los Ángeles

CONFIRMED EF0 tornado occurred in Pico Rivera, CA (just W of the 605 fwy & Whittier Blvd) between 3am and 4am today. Preliminary details: wind speed 85 mph, length 1 mile, width 80 yards, duration 2 minutes. Exterior damage to homes and cars, multiple snapped trees #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/paWro7UqDq