Líder de la MS-13 comparece ante un tribunal y enfrentan a perpetua o pena de muerte

Today, the #FBI celebrates a major victory, as we successfully extradite Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, a senior MS-13 leader and one of our 'Ten Most Wanted' fugitives, from Mexico. This crucial step enhances the safety of communities across America.