Accidente de Air India: Reportan rescate de un sobrevivivente de entre los escombros

This plane had 242 passengers.



241 died and only 1 Survived.



Meet Ramesh Vishwaskumar of Seat 11A



This will make you believe in Miracles.



He had 0.000001% Chance of Survival, yet he survived.



Jaako raakhe Saiyan, Maar Sake na Koye.#planecrash #AirIndia #BJMedical #Ramesh pic.twitter.com/xilrnoF1bQ