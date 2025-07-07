Autos populares que es mejor evitar y qué comprar en su lugar





Evita los modelos más vendidos con bajas calificaciones o poca confiabilidad, y considera estas opciones mejor calificadas.

Los datos de Consumer Reports pueden ayudarte a comparar si el Nissan Pathfinder es una mejor o peor elección que el Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

By Jon Linkov, Jeff S. Bartlett

Con el precio promedio de un auto nuevo alrededor de los $48,000, decidir qué vehículo comprar es una decisión con un alto riesgo tanto financiero, como emocional.

Los compradores deben evaluar qué tanto valor obtienen por su dinero y qué tan bien se ajustan a sus necesidades aspectos prácticos como el espacio de carga. También, hay otras consideraciones más subjetivas, como el diseño del auto, la imagen que proyecta y la reputación de la marca. Los modelos que logran cumplir con esos aspectos clave suelen atraer a muchos compradores.

“Los consumidores nos dicen que ponen como prioridad factores como la confiabilidad y la seguridad al elegir un auto, pero a la hora de comprar, muchas veces el diseño o la imagen del auto es lo que termina influyendo su decisión”, afirma Jake Fisher, director sénior de pruebas de autos en Consumer Reports.

Por eso es importante comenzar la compra de un auto nuevo con una mente abierta y usar las calificaciones de Consumer Reports para encontrar los vehículos con mejor rendimiento dentro de la categoría y rango de precio que estás considerando. Nuestras pruebas demuestran que algunos autos nuevos superan en desempeño a muchos de los que ves circulando por todas partes.

“No te dejes llevar por lo que hace la mayoría al comprar un auto nuevo”, dice Fisher. “A tu vecino puede que le guste su auto nuevo, pero cuando te llegue la hora de elegir, sigue el consejo de expertos que han comparado ese modelo con cada uno de sus competidores y han recopilado las opiniones de cientos de miles de propietarios”.

Evaluamos y clasificamos los autos basándonos en nuestras pruebas y en lo que nos cuentan nuestros miembros a través de encuestas. Los vehículos que destacan en todas las áreas que analizamos obtienen la puntuación general más alta. (Descubre cómo Consumer Reports prueba los autos).

Para ayudarte a tomar mejores decisiones, presentamos algunos de los modelos más vendidos (según datos de ventas y registros) en nueve categorías clave y te ofrecemos alternativas atractivas que obtuvieron una calificación general más alta. Todos estos modelos incluyen características de fábrica como frenado automático de emergencia (AEB), AEB que funciona a velocidades de autopista, alerta de punto ciego (BSW) y advertencia de tráfico cruzado en la parte trasera (RCTW), a menos que se indique lo contrario.

SUV pequeña popular que debes evitar

The Escape Hybrid might look like a good value: It gets an impressive 34 mpg overall, has nimble handling and smooth acceleration, and costs less than many competitors. But CR members who own this vehicle complain about problems with the powertrain, infotainment system, and overall build quality. As a result, the Escape Hybrid has a predicted reliability score that’s among the lowest of new vehicles from our survey. The ride is steady and composed, but impacts from potholes and pavement seams are firm and fairly pronounced. Handling is nimble and secure, however. Severe lag plagues every aspect of using the center touchscreen, which houses everything from audio to climate controls, creating an overall frustrating experience. The firm front seats are flat and don’t provide much support, but the rear seat is quite roomy.

Mejor opción

The practical five-passenger Honda CR-V Hybrid costs just a smidge more than a comparable Escape Hybrid, but we think it’s a better choice. It has better predicted reliability and owner satisfaction scores than the Ford, which will probably mean lower ownership costs and a higher resale value. It combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric drive. It delivers ample oomph, and we appreciate the way Honda’s hybrid system delivers simulated upshifts, mimicking a traditional automatic. It managed 35 mpg overall in our testing. The ride is firm but absorbent, and the CR-V’s handling is responsive and secure. On top of that, the SUV has great visibility and cargo room, and boasts some of the easiest-to-use climate and infotainment controls of any new vehicle.

SUV mediana popular de 3 filas que es mejor evitar

Buyers in the market for a three-row SUV might be tempted by the Pathfinder’s low price. Making it even more enticing is the fact that Nissan dropped its MSRP by up to $1,170 for 2025. Although the Pathfinder benefits from user-friendly controls and responsive handling, this SUV lags behind many competitors in reliability and owner satisfaction. Plus, the Pathfinder manages only 21 mpg overall.

There’s a reason the Highlander Hybrid sets the standard for three-row SUVs. It has a comfortable second row, tons of cargo space, and secure handling for a vehicle this size. The SUV tops our three-row midsized SUV ratings because of its stellar 35 mpg overall fuel economy, comfortable ride, and spacious, comfortable second-row seats. Although we’ve seen dealerships mark up the price on the Highlander Hybrid due to strong demand, its fuel economy could save the average driver $700 per year in gas compared with the Nissan.

SUV de lujo popular de 2 filas que debes evitar

The Mercedes-Benz GLC scored well in our road tests, but its below-average reliability keeps it off our recommended list. The 255-hp, 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder returned a commendable 26 mpg overall. The nine-speed automatic works well, aside from an occasionally bumpy downshift. Handling is agile and confidence-inspiring, and the ride is steady but too firm. The brakes feel mushy, although stopping distances are competitively short. The front seats are comfortable, and the rear seat is roomy. But the unintuitive controls are distracting to use while driving.

The Lexus NX is one of our favorite SUVs, but it’s the NX Hybrid that shines brightest. Its comfortable ride and responsive handling make it an ideal companion for road trips and errands, and its fuel economy of 38 mpg overall could save drivers $500 per year compared with the Mercedes. The infotainment system is easier to use than the GLC’s as well. It has above-average predicted reliability and high owner satisfaction. This is truly one of the easiest models in our ratings to recommend.

Minivan popular que debes evitar

If you want a lot of space, nothing beats a modern minivan. Chrysler invented this vehicle type over four decades ago, and they’re great for hauling people and stuff in comfort. Today’s version offers many family-friendly innovations along with a quiet interior, easy cabin access, a straightforward infotainment system, and good fuel economy. Although we appreciate the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid’s roomy interior and 32 miles of all-electric range, it has below-average reliability and low owner satisfaction scores. The PHEV isn’t available with all-wheel drive, either.

The Toyota Sienna may not get the attractive discounts that Chrysler offers on the Pacifica, but it comes standard as a hybrid and can get a truly impressive 36 mpg overall for a cruising range of 650 miles between fill-ups. That’s better than many midsized sedans. It has higher predicted reliability and owner satisfaction scores than the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, plus a lower price. All-wheel drive is optional.

SUV eléctrica popular que debes evitar

With about 280 miles of electric driving range and relatively quick home charging, the Chevrolet Blazer EV may seem appealing.. But this vehicle—the first one built with an all-new design for the battery, charging, and motor that GM calls Ultium—has had some growing pains, which have resulted in well-below-average reliability and below-average owner satisfaction. The AWD Blazer EV RS trim we tested managed a respectable 275 miles in our 70 mph highway-range test. It has an 11.5-kilowatt onboard charger that facilitates relatively quick home charging (about 10 hours on 240 volts). The ride is rather stiff, and handling isn’t particularly agile. The large infotainment screen integrates Google products such as maps and voice assistant, but Android Auto and Apple CarPlay aren’t available. Highway-speed AEB is optional.

The Mustang Mach-E is slightly smaller than the Blazer EV on the outside, but its interior space is about the same size. It also beats the Blazer EV on battery range. The extended-range battery version with all-wheel drive was able to drive 299 miles in our 70-mph highway-range test. Unlike the Chevrolet, its 15.5-inch touchscreen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Mach-E is quick and quiet, with taut and agile handling, all of which make it fun to drive. The ride is jittery and unsettled, however. Now in its fifth model year, the Mustang Mach-E has shown continuous improvement in its reliability.

Auto pequeño popular que debes evitar

Since the 1980s, the Volkswagen Jetta has had a reputation as a practical sedan with sporty handling and a slightly more luxurious feel than other cars in its class, despite its relatively low price. But the latest model doesn’t live up to its predecessors, with dull handling and a vague steering feel. The sedan’s major Achilles’ heel is its performance in our Annual Auto Surveys. It has below-average reliability along with well-below-average owner satisfaction. The combination of those two low scores should give buyers pause.

When it comes to small sedans that offer well-appointed interiors and engaging driving experiences, the mantle has been passed from the Jetta to the Mazda3. It has nimble handling, an impressively finished interior, a firm but absorbent ride, and short stopping distances. The Mazda may cost a bit more than the VW, but our surveys show it’s more reliable. Unlike the Jetta, the Mazda3 is available with all-wheel drive, a manual transmission, and a hatchback body style.

Sedán de lujo popular que debes evitar

Mercedes C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series is a classic rivalry, but we think there’s a clear champion. Yes, the C-Class has sharp steering and a powerful, responsive four-cylinder engine, but its ride is stiff, and its in-car technology and controls are overly complex. In fact, it has the lowest owner satisfaction score among luxury compact cars. Fewer than half of current C-Class owners surveyed said they’d buy another.

The 3 Series is just as well-appointed and engaging to drive as the C-Class, but it doesn’t have any of its shortcomings. Its interior is equally welcoming, its suspension does a good job of absorbing bumps, and the infotainment system and controls are easier to use. That’s why the 3 Series outperformed the C-Class in both our road test and owner satisfaction scores.

Camioneta mediana popular que debes evitar

While the Toyota Tacoma’s 2024 redesign brought a few improvements over its predecessor, it remains a crude truck with a stiff ride and clumsy handling. On top of that, it’s among the less reliable vehicles in our survey. We got 20 mpg overall from the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic. The engine sounds gritty and unrefined, and the transmission doesn’t always shift smoothly. Even with the coil-spring rear suspension, the ride remains stiff and choppy, and handling is ponderous. Rear-seat room is tight, even among midsized crew-cab trucks. BSW and RCTW are optional.

The Ridgeline can’t tackle tough off-road trails or tow as much as the Tacoma, but it excels at around-town driving and weekend warrior tasks like hauling mulch and carrying bikes. It feels like driving a well-mannered SUV with a refined engine, a smooth ride, and decent handling. The quiet cabin is nicely finished and comfortable, front and rear. The innovative pickup truck bed has underfloor storage and a tailgate that folds down or swings open. This is all the truck many weekend warriors need. Reliability is average, and owner satisfaction is above average.

