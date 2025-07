El fútbol de Arabia Saudita se queda con el último capocannoniere de la Serie A, Mateo Retegui

📈 Retegui has had an insane career path:



• 2022: Playing at Tigre 🇦🇷

• 2023: Called up by Italy 🇮🇹

• 2023: Joins Genoa for €15M

• 2024: Atalanta sign him for €25M

• 2025: Serie A top scorer 🏆

• 2025: Signs for Al-Qadsiah — €68M fee, €20M salary 💰



What a journey 😂 pic.twitter.com/X2LV8hVymj