Everywhere we look, a wave of resistance to the cruel policies of the Trump administration is rising. My heart is full as I think of everyone who is standing up right now to reclaim our democracy.

From Senator Cory Booker, who spoke through the night to Congress about the destruction of our fundamental rights, to the Wisconsin voters who defeated Elon Musk’s bid to buy their Supreme Court, and the millions of people who joined Hands Off! protests nationwide to reject cuts to Social Security and Medicaid, we see signs of Resistance all around us!

Each of these acts takes courage, and is proof that you and I, ordinary people, have the power to stop authoritarians from taking over our society. Democracy is, at its heart, our right to imagine and build a better future for us all. We will not let anyone take away that right.

Yet what will it take for the Resistance to win?

The answer is we must organize. Good organizing, which empowers everyday people to improve their lives through collective action, has been the key to every successful social movement in the history of this country – from the abolition of slavery to winning the 40-hour workweek, voting rights for women, the end of racial segregation and the right to marry who you love.

So yes, every person in this country must join the Resistance. Flood the streets, call your Members of Congress, and donate to organizations who defend rights and demand change. Then organize. Through organizing, we can find a new sense of community and build the long-term infrastructure we need to win.

So even as we fill the streets and media with images of protest, we must also build our shared capacity to act together as a movement. We must build effective formations where we live that not only help us win, but ensure that we sustain and build on those wins.

The good news is grassroots community organizing, which helps neighbors raise their voices and develop power together, is alive and well, all around us. There are local groups in every state, many of which were founded by giants of the movements for civil rights, womens’ rights, environmental, labor and gender equality. Dedicated community organizers have years of experience helping people identify what’s wrong where they live, so they can take action together to achieve the changes they need.

The organization I lead, People’s Action, has dedicated itself to identifying and innovating upon the best lessons of community organizing so we can share them with as many people as we can for free through our national training program. We also share these skills with our member groups across the country so they can start their own training programs where they live.

This may be your first time raising your voice, or you may be a seasoned organizer. Either way, don’t build alone! Join others. Find a community organizing group near you and get involved in their campaigns and training opportunities. Learn the fundamental skills of community organizing, and raise your voices about the harmful cuts to essential services and tax breaks for millionaires that have been proposed, while we can still stop them.

As I said in my last article, this fight is not about who you voted for – it’s about who gets to live with freedom and dignity. And it has only just begun: this is a long-term fight that will take every one of us. So let’s make sure we do all that we can to lift each other up, so we can all be as equipped and motivated as we can to take action together.

(*) Sulma Arias, Executive Director of People’s Action and the People’s Action Institute, a national network of grassroots groups with more than a million members in 40 states.

