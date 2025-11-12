Trump’s disapproval rating among Latinos is rising due to his economic and immigration policies

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating among Latino voters has jumped from 44% to 48%, due to his economic and immigration policies, according to the latest My Code’s Intelligence Center for La Opinión poll.

But Latinos are not the only group that disqualifies the current federal administration, led by Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Also, black (61%) and AANHPI (53%) disapprove of Trump’s work.

“Since Spring 2025, Trump’s disapproval rating with multicultural Americans has jumped 4% and his approval rating went down 2%”, the report highlights.

President Trump’s approval rating is 34% among multicultural Americans, especially young women (18%), aged 18-24, but is higher among men in the same group (48%).

In general, men between 18 and 44 give Trump a better level of approval, but the rate among multicultural men aged 45 and above drops between 27% and 29%, with a similar opinion among women in the same age group.

And JD Vance’s approval?

Vice President Vance’s approval rating with multicultural Americans has remained similar since early 2025, including 26% of voters who are still “unsure about his job performance”.

Most Latino voters (41%) disapprove of Vance’s work, while 35% approve of the Vice President’s performance, but 24% were “not sure” how to answer.

Similar ratings of disapproval of Vance come from Black (44%) and AANHPI (45%) voters.

“Multicultural women give Vance the lowest approval rating at 24%”, the poll reveals. “Older multicultural men over 45 are much less impressed by Vance’s job performance (<30% approval) than those under 45 years old (44-45%)”.

Economic issues

Multicultural (57%) voters consider “price inflation” to be “worse” under the current government; 52% believe the same about the U.S. economy in general, and 52% about affordable housing.

To the question, “What issues are significantly impacting you and your family?”, 80% of Latinos said “economy” as their primary concern, including costs and the job market.

Multicultural voters also disapprove how the Trump-Vance administration is responding to the U.S. main problems: price inflation, 54%; the U.S. economy in general, 48%; affordable housing, 57%; U.S. national unity, 51%; crime, 61%; and immigration, 55%.

Deportations

More than half (54%) of multicultural Americans “disapprove of the way the U.S. government is handling or responding to immigration.”

Latino voters (55%) register the highest disapproval, followed by Black (54%), AANHPI (52%), and LGBTQUIA+ (52%) voters.

“43% of multicultural Americans disapprove of the government’s current enforcement of deportations.

Since Spring 2025, multicultural Americans are 4% more disapproving of the Trump Administration’s

current enforcement of deportations,” the poll revealed.

About 38% of multicultural Americans reported knowing someone who has been impacted by Trump’s immigration policies, including ICE operations or changes to the legal processes administered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

But the net numbers revealed that members of the LGBTQIA+ are the most affected, according to 51%, followed by Latinos with 44% of people, black with 35%, and AANHPI with 28%.

Approximately 29% of the non-multicultural population also reported knowing someone whose immigration policies had affected them.

A pathway to citizenship

71% of multicultural Americans support a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, even though 38% also support strengthening border security actions.

Latinos, AAHNPI, and LGBTQIA+ are the groups with a higher percentage in support of reforming immigration policies and creating a pathway to citizenship. In contrast, 66% of black and non-multicultural groups also support this.

Also, “black Americans are 6% more disapproving of the government’s practice of non-criminals than they were in Spring 2025”, the report indicates.

But they are still behind (41%) than AANHPI Americans, who are the most disapproving at 48%, followed by LGBTQIA+ Americans at 46%, and Latinos with 43%.