HOMAX Brand Launches Two Ceiling Textures for Repairing Orange Peel and Knockdown Surfaces

Professional-grade ceiling textures expedite repairs – no hopper gun,
no tools, no hassle
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The HOMAX® brand today introduced two new water-based aerosol
ceiling textures to help contractors save time and money on orange-peel
and knockdown repair projects. Designed for quick fixes, new Homax
PRO GRADE® Orange Peel and Knockdown Ceiling Textures can
decrease the time it takes to repair ceilings versus traditional
methods: repair time goes from two days to two hours.
“The Homax brand’s new Pro Grade Orange Peel and Knockdown
Ceiling Textures were designed with the pro in mind,” said Brad
Cignetti, marketing manager for the Homax brand of PPG. “We
initially introduced the Pro Grade Ceiling Textures based on an
unmet need for a product that delivered quick repairs. By adding the new
orange-peel and knockdown formulas to our line, we are able to better
equip contractors with an array of options that ultimately increase
their productivity.”
Ideal for patches and punch lists, the Homax Pro Grade
Orange Peel and Knockdown Ceiling Textures provide professional results,
with key features such as:
- A specially-designed nozzle for easy vertical application on ceilings;
-
An adjustable pattern-control dial on the nozzle for complete control
to fine-tune the texture and perfectly match existing surfaces with
INVISIBLE REPAIR™ technology;
-
A pull trigger designed for easy application and a comfortable, sturdy
grip for longer-term spraying projects, as well as a trigger lock
enabling pros to safely store leftover product for use on future jobs;
-
Self-priming formulas to save time and the additional cost of a
primer; and
- Easy cleanup with soap and water.
The low-odor Pro Grade Orange Peel Ceiling Texture dries in about
30 to 60 minutes, depending on humidity, allowing contractors to quickly
move to the next job. The Pro Grade Knockdown Ceiling Texture’s
heavy formula and full-bodied texture enable pros to easily patch
knockdown ceilings and reduce the time it takes to do so. The products
also apply with a tinted color and dry to white, so users can easily see
their repairs and provide the highest-quality results.
Available in a 20-ounce can, the Pro Grade Orange Peel Ceiling
Texture covers 100 square feet using fine pressure, 75 square feet with
medium pressure and 50 square feet with heavy pressure. A 20-ounce can
of the Pro Grade Knockdown Ceiling Texture can cover up to 60
square feet with light pressure or 30 square feet with heavy pressure.
The full line of Pro Grade Ceiling Textures for Popcorn, Orange
Peel and Knockdown surfaces is available at paint, hardware and PPG
PAINTS™ stores as well as home center locations nationwide.
The Homax brand offers industry-leading aerosol wall and ceiling
textures; a full range of interior patch and repair solutions; kitchen
and bath restoration products; and sundries such as a full assortment of
premium steel wool. For more information about the Homax brand and
Pro Grade wall textures, visit homaxproducts.com.
PPG’s architectural coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an
industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the
latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong
portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior
paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for
homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more
than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer
locations and all major home improvement centers across the U.S. and
Canada. For more information, visit PPGAC.com.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,
coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130
years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’
biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path
forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in
more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.3 billion in 2015.
We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and
transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
We protect and beautify the world and PPG Paints are
trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG
Industries Ohio, Inc.
Homax and Pro Grade are registered
trademarks and Invisible Repair is a trademark of Homax Products,
Inc.
Contacts
PPG Media Contact:
Architectural Coatings
Jamie Altman,
724-742-5599
jamie.altman@ppg.com
or
Architectural
Coatings
Greta Edgar, 724-742-5699
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppgac.com