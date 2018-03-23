HOMAX Brand Launches Two Ceiling Textures for Repairing Orange Peel and Knockdown Surfaces

Professional-grade ceiling textures expedite repairs – no hopper gun,

no tools, no hassle

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The HOMAX® brand today introduced two new water-based aerosol

ceiling textures to help contractors save time and money on orange-peel

and knockdown repair projects. Designed for quick fixes, new Homax

PRO GRADE® Orange Peel and Knockdown Ceiling Textures can

decrease the time it takes to repair ceilings versus traditional

methods: repair time goes from two days to two hours.

“The Homax brand’s new Pro Grade Orange Peel and Knockdown

Ceiling Textures were designed with the pro in mind,” said Brad

Cignetti, marketing manager for the Homax brand of PPG. “We

initially introduced the Pro Grade Ceiling Textures based on an

unmet need for a product that delivered quick repairs. By adding the new

orange-peel and knockdown formulas to our line, we are able to better

equip contractors with an array of options that ultimately increase

their productivity.”

Ideal for patches and punch lists, the Homax Pro Grade

Orange Peel and Knockdown Ceiling Textures provide professional results,

with key features such as:

A specially-designed nozzle for easy vertical application on ceilings;

An adjustable pattern-control dial on the nozzle for complete control

to fine-tune the texture and perfectly match existing surfaces with

INVISIBLE REPAIR™ technology;

grip for longer-term spraying projects, as well as a trigger lock

enabling pros to safely store leftover product for use on future jobs;

primer; and

The low-odor Pro Grade Orange Peel Ceiling Texture dries in about

30 to 60 minutes, depending on humidity, allowing contractors to quickly

move to the next job. The Pro Grade Knockdown Ceiling Texture’s

heavy formula and full-bodied texture enable pros to easily patch

knockdown ceilings and reduce the time it takes to do so. The products

also apply with a tinted color and dry to white, so users can easily see

their repairs and provide the highest-quality results.

Available in a 20-ounce can, the Pro Grade Orange Peel Ceiling

Texture covers 100 square feet using fine pressure, 75 square feet with

medium pressure and 50 square feet with heavy pressure. A 20-ounce can

of the Pro Grade Knockdown Ceiling Texture can cover up to 60

square feet with light pressure or 30 square feet with heavy pressure.

The full line of Pro Grade Ceiling Textures for Popcorn, Orange

Peel and Knockdown surfaces is available at paint, hardware and PPG

PAINTS™ stores as well as home center locations nationwide.

The Homax brand offers industry-leading aerosol wall and ceiling

textures; a full range of interior patch and repair solutions; kitchen

and bath restoration products; and sundries such as a full assortment of

premium steel wool. For more information about the Homax brand and

Pro Grade wall textures, visit homaxproducts.com.

PPG’s architectural coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an

industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the

latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong

portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior

paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for

homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more

than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer

locations and all major home improvement centers across the U.S. and

Canada. For more information, visit PPGAC.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints,

coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130

years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’

biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path

forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in

more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.3 billion in 2015.

We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and

transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PPG Paints are

trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG

Industries Ohio, Inc.

Homax and Pro Grade are registered

trademarks and Invisible Repair is a trademark of Homax Products,

Inc.

Contacts

PPG Media Contact:

Architectural Coatings

Jamie Altman,

724-742-5599

jamie.altman@ppg.com

or

Architectural

Coatings

Greta Edgar, 724-742-5699

edgar@ppg.com

www.ppgac.com