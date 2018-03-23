‘RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop’ Brings Questionable Fight Scenes and Knock-Out Comedy Commentary to Cinemas Nationwide for a Special Two-Night Event

In Theaters for the First Time, This Soon-to-be RiffTrax Live Classic
is Set to Hit the Big Screen on April 13 and 18
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RiffTraxLive–The RiffTrax crew (Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, of
MST3K fame) return to U.S. movie theaters this spring to slice and dice Samurai
Cop, the beloved z-grade action film of the early ‘90s. “RiffTrax
Live: Samurai Cop” will have cinema audiences laughing
out loud as Mike, Kevin and Bill unleash brand-new, hilarious (and
cutting) commentary on the titular Samurai Cop and his partner as they
journey from a faraway land called “San Diego” to bust up a gang whose
stated goal is putting someone’s head on their piano.
From Fathom Events and RiffTrax, “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop”
will be broadcast live to movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, April
13 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT/ 8:00 p.m. PT, with a
second showing on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. local time.
Tickets for “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop” can be purchased online
by visiting www.FathomEvents.com
or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will
be able to enjoy the event in more than 700 select movie theaters
through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of
theater locations visit the Fathom Event’s website
(theaters and participants are subject to change).
“It’s hard to say exactly what makes Samurai Cop a favorite to us and
our audience: maybe the fact that the title character is not a samurai –
not even a little. It could also be the terrible black wig he wears for
half the scenes in the movie and tries to pass off as real hair.
Whatever the reason it must be seen to be believed, ” Michael J. Nelson
of RiffTrax said.
The film follows a cop named Samurai (with amazing hair) who’s here to
kick butt and chew bubblegum. Samurai and his partner, whose main task
is to shamelessly mug to the camera, run up against MST3K fan-favorite
Robert Z’Dar for some insanely awful and hilarious fight scenes.
Decapitations, explosions, poorly subbed-in stunt doubles, mangled
dialogue, prominent lion heads and unfortunate banana hammocks abound in
a movie made in the ‘90s, but stuck in the ‘80s.
“’Samurai Cop’ is a great way for RiffTrax to kick off a 2017 cinema
season,” Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said. “Movie audiences know that,
year-after-year, laughs at ‘RiffTrax Live’ events are guaranteed.”
“RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop” is the 24th RiffTrax title for
Fathom Events since the 2009 start of the companies’ partnership. Some
of the most popular titles in the RiffTrax Live Lineup include: the
“MST3K Reunion Show,” “Starship Troopers” and “Night of the Living Dead.”
***Editor Note: Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett will
be available for select interviews.
For artwork/photos related to “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop”
visit www.rifftrax.com/epk
or the Fathom Events press
site.
About Fathom Events
Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event
cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top
Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall
distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment
Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal
Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC),
Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events
such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera,
dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National
Theatre Live, sporting events like Copa America Centenario, concerts
with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM
Big Screen Classics film series and inspirational events such as To Joey
With Love and Kirk Cameron’s Revive US. Fathom Events takes audiences
behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As,
backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the
ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events’ live digital broadcast network
(“DBN”) is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America,
bringing live and pre-recorded events to 896 locations and 1,383 screens
in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.
About RiffTrax
RiffTrax is an entertainment company featuring the stars of the
Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award-winning show “Mystery Science Theater
3000.” Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy (Tom Servo) and Bill
Corbett (Crow T. Robot) bring their funny running MST3K-type commentary
to movies of all kind. From riffs on the biggest Hollywood blockbusters
to the worst B-movies, RiffTrax has a library of over 500 titles
available at RiffTrax.com and on digital platforms everywhere. RiffTrax
has also produced five prime time television specials for the National
Geographic Channel. RiffTrax releases a newly riffed movie, short film
or TV program each week, and performs the RiffTrax Live comedy series
four times a year where a movie is riffed live and simulcast into over
700 theaters across North America. Our brand-new RiffTrax app on iOS and
Android magically syncs our Riffs to the biggest blockbuster movies like
Star Wars, Twilight and Harry Potter. RiffTrax was founded in 2006 and
is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To find out more about RiffTrax,
visit www.rifftrax.com/aboutus.
