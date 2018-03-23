‘RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop’ Brings Questionable Fight Scenes and Knock-Out Comedy Commentary to Cinemas Nationwide for a Special Two-Night Event

In Theaters for the First Time, This Soon-to-be RiffTrax Live Classic

is Set to Hit the Big Screen on April 13 and 18

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RiffTraxLive–The RiffTrax crew (Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, of

MST3K fame) return to U.S. movie theaters this spring to slice and dice Samurai

Cop, the beloved z-grade action film of the early ‘90s. “RiffTrax

Live: Samurai Cop” will have cinema audiences laughing

out loud as Mike, Kevin and Bill unleash brand-new, hilarious (and

cutting) commentary on the titular Samurai Cop and his partner as they

journey from a faraway land called “San Diego” to bust up a gang whose

stated goal is putting someone’s head on their piano.

From Fathom Events and RiffTrax, “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop”

will be broadcast live to movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, April

13 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT/ 8:00 p.m. PT, with a

second showing on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Tickets for “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop” can be purchased online

by visiting www.FathomEvents.com

or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will

be able to enjoy the event in more than 700 select movie theaters

through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of

theater locations visit the Fathom Event’s website

(theaters and participants are subject to change).

“It’s hard to say exactly what makes Samurai Cop a favorite to us and

our audience: maybe the fact that the title character is not a samurai –

not even a little. It could also be the terrible black wig he wears for

half the scenes in the movie and tries to pass off as real hair.

Whatever the reason it must be seen to be believed, ” Michael J. Nelson

of RiffTrax said.

The film follows a cop named Samurai (with amazing hair) who’s here to

kick butt and chew bubblegum. Samurai and his partner, whose main task

is to shamelessly mug to the camera, run up against MST3K fan-favorite

Robert Z’Dar for some insanely awful and hilarious fight scenes.

Decapitations, explosions, poorly subbed-in stunt doubles, mangled

dialogue, prominent lion heads and unfortunate banana hammocks abound in

a movie made in the ‘90s, but stuck in the ‘80s.

“’Samurai Cop’ is a great way for RiffTrax to kick off a 2017 cinema

season,” Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said. “Movie audiences know that,

year-after-year, laughs at ‘RiffTrax Live’ events are guaranteed.”

“RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop” is the 24th RiffTrax title for

Fathom Events since the 2009 start of the companies’ partnership. Some

of the most popular titles in the RiffTrax Live Lineup include: the

“MST3K Reunion Show,” “Starship Troopers” and “Night of the Living Dead.”

***Editor Note: Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett will

be available for select interviews.

For artwork/photos related to “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop”

visit www.rifftrax.com/epk

or the Fathom Events press

site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event

cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top

Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall

distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment

Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal

Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC),

Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events

such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera,

dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National

Theatre Live, sporting events like Copa America Centenario, concerts

with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM

Big Screen Classics film series and inspirational events such as To Joey

With Love and Kirk Cameron’s Revive US. Fathom Events takes audiences

behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As,

backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the

ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events’ live digital broadcast network

(“DBN”) is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America,

bringing live and pre-recorded events to 896 locations and 1,383 screens

in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About RiffTrax

RiffTrax is an entertainment company featuring the stars of the

Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award-winning show “Mystery Science Theater

3000.” Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy (Tom Servo) and Bill

Corbett (Crow T. Robot) bring their funny running MST3K-type commentary

to movies of all kind. From riffs on the biggest Hollywood blockbusters

to the worst B-movies, RiffTrax has a library of over 500 titles

available at RiffTrax.com and on digital platforms everywhere. RiffTrax

has also produced five prime time television specials for the National

Geographic Channel. RiffTrax releases a newly riffed movie, short film

or TV program each week, and performs the RiffTrax Live comedy series

four times a year where a movie is riffed live and simulcast into over

700 theaters across North America. Our brand-new RiffTrax app on iOS and

Android magically syncs our Riffs to the biggest blockbuster movies like

Star Wars, Twilight and Harry Potter. RiffTrax was founded in 2006 and

is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To find out more about RiffTrax,

visit www.rifftrax.com/aboutus.

