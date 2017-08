Mueren los adorados perros de Jessica Alba con solo días de diferencia

Came home to a dog less home- our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. 😔 it's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. 💔 Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie

