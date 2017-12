Nick Jonas sigue ‘impactado’ tras recibir una nominación a los Globos de Oro por la cinta “Ferdinand”

You guys know how special #HOME is to me & I‘m so happy to finally get to share the video! We wanted to create a video showing people of all different walks of life connecting and coming together. Love and acceptance are two of the best things we can give each other. Video is out now and the link is in my bio. Hope you like it.‬

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:34am PST