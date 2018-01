BuenosDíasLA: Accidente fatal provoca cierre de autopista 5 rumbo al norte

Usually I like going to one particular area, but today I decided to switch things up a bit. I saw this young girl jumping in puddles so I wanted to get a bit closer. I was a bit nervous approaching the girl but her mom was incredible kind and didn’t mind at all. Your approach is everything in these situations for sure, just smile and be gentle. #puddlejumper #castrofrank

A post shared by Castro Frank (@meetcastrofrank) on Jan 8, 2018 at 7:04pm PST