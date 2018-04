BuenosDíasLA: Deportaron a sus padres mientras ella estaba en la escuela

‘Sophie Holding the World Together’ – Mural commissioned by the San José Museum of Art, in collaboration with The Propeller Group. … Mural inauguration Saturday, March 24, 2 – 4 PM Discovery Meadow (180 Woz Way, San José, next to the Children’s Discovery Museum) Admission is FREE Join San José Museum of Art, Empire 7 Studios, and the Children’s Discovery Museum to celebrate the new public mural, Sophie Holding the World Together by EL MAC in collaboration with The Propeller Group, at Discovery Meadow. Enjoy live music family-friendly activities, SJMA’s new Art Portal, and appearances by the artists and the subject of the mural, nine-year-old activist Sophie Cruz. Joining Sophie will be special guests Juan Carlos Araujo, director and art consultant at Empire 7 Studios; S. Sayre Batton, Oshman Executive Director, SJMA; muralist El Mac; Marilee Jennings, executive director of the Children’s Discovery Museum; and Tuan Andrew Nguyen of the artists’ collective The Propeller Group; and a representative from the Consulado General de México en San José. Sophie Holding the World Together is a portrait of nine-year-old Sophie Cruz, who has become a face of the American immigration reform movement. Born in Los Angeles to immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, Sophie first made headlines in 2015 when she crossed a police barrier during Pope Francis’s visit to Washington, DC, to hand the pontiff a letter asking him to help all immigrant children. The mural is collaboration between El Mac and The Propeller Group, as part of the collective’s ongoing project, Viet Nam The World Tour. It is commissioned by SJMA, in partnership with Empire 7 Studios and the Children’s Discovery Museum, in connection with the current exhibition, The Propeller Group, on view through March 25, 2018 … Video by @ericheights Music: ‘People Make the World Go Round’ by The Ramsey Lewis Trio (1972) … @seewhatyouthink @purplemuseum @the_propeller_group @tuan.andrew.nguyen @empire7studios @will_5sixty @defineamerican @madcao @yosirey @artpilgrimz #sophieholdingtheworldtogether #sophiecruzforpresident #elmac #sanjosemuseumofart

