BuenosDíasLA: Prepárate para tu examen de ciudadanía

SoCal will see pleasant conditions on Friday, with a few scattered clouds and mostly mild temps. L.A. and Orange counties will see some morning clouds and afternoon sun, with a high of 70. The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds and highs in the mid-70s. Beaches will see some clouds and afternoon sun, with a high of 63. Thanks to Eyewitness @wanderlosangeles for this incredible South Los Angeles horizon! Meteorologist @abc7jonathan has your forecast on Eyewitness News through 7am on ABC7 and abc7.com/live. Share your weather photos and with #abc7eyewitness!

A post shared by ABC7 Southern California (@abc7la) on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:47am PDT