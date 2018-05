BuenosDíasLA: Noches de jazz todos los viernes en LACMA

#Repost @carlajazo ・・・ “The butterfly is a symbol of peaceful migration throughout generations. It represents dignity and resilience of migrants, and the right that all living beings have to move freely. We shouldn’t allow our identity to be defined only by our suffering, nor by the actions that others have taken to devalue our families and our labor — rather, let us celebrate our beauty, pride, and resilience in the face of inequality and injustice.” -John Lee. Thank you @brownissues for sending me this butterfly and inspiring young kids like me to continue moving forward. Your work in the community has truly impacted future leaders of our generation. #WaKeTheGiant #RiseUpAsOne #CleanDreamAct 📷:@zesnom

