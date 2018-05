Ordenan nuevas evacuaciones en Hawaii por bloqueo de lava del Kilauea

Kīlauea Message Wed, 30 May 2018 07:27:31 HST: 07:25 HST: This morning's overflight showed lava from F18 within 0.65 miles of Highway 137, advancing ~100 yards/hour. Lava from F8 is ~2.8 miles above Four Corners and advancing in pauses and surges (up to ~600 yards/hour).

— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 30, 2018