La mortal explosión del volcán Fuego vista desde el espacio

This is the highest SO2 loading measured in a #Fuego eruption in the satellite era (since 1978) & so most likely the highest since the major 1974 eruption. But the SO2 mass is a lot lower (~2 orders of mag) than the 1974 eruption, which had a significant stratospheric impact. https://t.co/8Jt8Y0SefU

— Simon Carn (@simoncarn) June 4, 2018